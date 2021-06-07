Merck, Eisai report new Keytruda/Lenvima data in kidney cancer at ASCO21

Jun. 07, 2021 7:38 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK), ESALFMRK, ESALYBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) announce new investigational data from the Phase 3 CLEAR (Study 307)/KEYNOTE-581 trial, evaluating the combinations of Keytruda, plus Eisai's Lenvima, and Lenvima plus everolimus vs. sunitinib for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
  • Data From Health‐Related Quality of Life (HRQoL) analysis from the trial are as follows:
  • Keytruda + Lenvima demonstrated similar changes from baseline at mean follow-up (Week 46) on 14 out of 18 HRQoL and disease-related symptom scores and better HRQoL for the following measures (Least squares mean differences (LSMD) [95% CI]): physical functioning (3.01 [0.48, 5.54]), fatigue (-2.80 [-5.52, -0.08]), dyspnea (-2.79 [-5.33, -0.25]) and constipation (-2.19 [-4.19, -0.18]), as measured by the QLQ-C30, versus sunitinib.
  • Lenvima plus everolimus showed similar changes from baseline at mean follow-up (Week 46) on 14 out of 18 HRQoL and disease-related symptom scores and worse HRQoL in the following measures (LSMD [95% CI]): Global Health Score/QoL (-2.81 [-5.08, -0.54]), pain (2.80 [0.11, 5.49]), appetite loss (4.23 [1.34, 7.13]) and diarrhea (5.26 [2.61, 7.91]) compared to sunitinib.
  • A similar time to first deterioration (TTD) in 14 out of 18 HRQoL and disease-related symptom scores, and a delay in TTD for physical functioning, dyspnea, appetite loss, and EQ-5D visual analog scale was seen in Keytruda + Lenvima compared to sunitinib.
  • A delay in time until definitive deterioration (TUDD) in 16 out of 18 HRQoL and disease-related symptom scores and a similar TUDD for cognitive functioning was seen in Keytruda + Lenvima compared to sunitinib.
  • Treatment continued until unacceptable toxicity or disease progression.
  • The data are being presented at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting.
