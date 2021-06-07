One Medical to acquire Iora Health in $2.1B deal

  • 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Iora Health in an all-stock transaction valued at about $2.1B.
  • The deal is expected to have over $350M in annual revenue synergies by 2025, ~$30M in annual net cost synergies by 2025, and with ~$30M in cumulative capex savings through 2025.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Iora Health shareholders will receive 56.1M shares of One Medical common stock.
  • Upon completion of the transaction, Iora Health shareholders are expected to own about 26.75% of the combined company.
  • The transaction is expected to close in late Q3 or Q4 of 2021.
  • 1Life shares down nearly 2% premarket.
