One Medical to acquire Iora Health in $2.1B deal
Jun. 07, 2021 7:41 AM ET1Life Healthcare, Inc. (ONEM)By: SA News Team
- 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Iora Health in an all-stock transaction valued at about $2.1B.
- The deal is expected to have over $350M in annual revenue synergies by 2025, ~$30M in annual net cost synergies by 2025, and with ~$30M in cumulative capex savings through 2025.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Iora Health shareholders will receive 56.1M shares of One Medical common stock.
- Upon completion of the transaction, Iora Health shareholders are expected to own about 26.75% of the combined company.
- The transaction is expected to close in late Q3 or Q4 of 2021.
- 1Life shares down nearly 2% premarket.