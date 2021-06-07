Global-e Online rallies as bull ratings pour in following quiet period expiration

  • JMP Securities launches coverage on Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) with a Market Outperform rating.
  • The firm calls Global-e Online as excellent opportunity for investors to catch long-term durable growth and capital appreciation as the company pursues a large market opportunity with a robust partner ecosystem.
  • Global-e Online is said to be providing customers a sticky solution to complex problems.
  • JMP assigns a price target of $43 to GLBE.
  • Global-e Online also attracted bullish ratings from Jefferies (Buy), KeyBanc (Overweight), Morgan Stanley (Overweight), Goldman Sachs (Buy) and Piper Sandler (Overweight).
  • Shares of Global-e Online are up 1.44% premarket to $36.01 to continue their hot streak.
  • Global-e Online is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week for share price volatility.
