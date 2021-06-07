Invitation Homes boosts year FFO guidance as May metrics continue growth
By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) boosts it full-year 2021 core FFO per share guidance range as operating metrics improved in May. The business update comes ahead of the company's presentation at NAREIT's REITweek conference.
- Lifts full-year 2021 core FFO per share guidance to $1.38-$1.46 (vs. $1.41 consensus) from the prior range of $1.34-$1.42.
- Boosts 2021 adjusted FFO per share guidance to $1.18-$1.26 from its prior range of $1.13-$1.21.
- May same-store occupancy was 98.3%, up 80 basis points Y/Y.
- Same-store renewal growth was 5.9% in May, up from 5.5% in April and 4.4% in Q1 2021.
- Same-store new lease growth rate of 14.1% increases from 5.5% in April and 4.4% in Q1 2021.
- INVH management will participate in a roundtable discussion at REITweek on June 9 at 3:15 PM ET.
