Moderna files for conditional marketing approval in EU for COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has submitted for a conditional marketing approval (CMA) for its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents with the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
  • The company's recent Phase 2/3 TeenCOVE study of its COVID-19 vaccine in adolescents had met its primary immunogenicity endpoint.
  • The vaccine efficacy in the nearly 2,500 adolescents who received the vaccine was observed to be 100%.
  • Moderna said it also plans to submit for an emergency use authorization (EUA) with the U.S. FDA to expand the authorized use of its vaccine to adolescents.
  • The company has already received emergency (or other conditional, interim or provisional) authorization for use of its vaccine in adults from health agencies in the U.S., Canada, Israel, and the European Union, among others.
  • Shares up marginally during premarket trading.
