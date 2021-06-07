Marlin Technology receives NASDAQ notice

Jun. 07, 2021 7:51 AM ETMarlin Technology Corporation (FINM)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) received a deficiency letter from the NASDAQ relating to company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.
  • SEC issued Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by SPACs, which clarified guidance for all SPAC-related companies regarding the accounting and reporting for their warrants. The immediacy of the effective date of the new guidance set forth has resulted in a significant number of SPACs re-evaluating the accounting treatment for their warrants.
