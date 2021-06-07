Tyler Tech boosts FY21 guidance

  • Tyler Tech (NYSE:TYL) now sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $6.65-6.77 (prior: $5.65-5.77) vs. a consensus of $6.46; sees FY21 GAAP revenue of $1.507-1.537 billion (prior: $1.19-1.22 billion) vs. $1.5 billion consensus.
  • The outlook includes the results of NIC Inc. from the date of its acquisition, April 21, 2021.
  • "Our guidance reflects the strong year-to-date performance and improving market activity for Tyler, including NIC," said Lynn Moore, Tyler's president and chief executive officer. "As we noted previously, the NIC acquisition is expected to be significantly accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share and EBITDA...".
  • Press Release
