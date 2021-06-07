AutoZone dips after Argus applies the brakes on forecast for slowing growth
Jun. 07, 2021 8:06 AM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Argus lowers its rating on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) to Hold from Buy after shares cruised right past the firm's price target of $1,385.
- Analysts John and Nicholas Eade says AutoZone appears fairly valued at current levels. after rising 18% in the last quarter compared to an 8% gain for the S&P 500.
- While AutoZone's earnings are noted to have recovered from the impact of the pandemic and have topped Street expectations for the past four quarters, Argus forecasts slower growth for AZO as the economy recovers from the recession and new car sales rise.
- "We may look to get this well-managed company back on the BUY list if the shares fall another 5%-10% and earnings continue to surprise on the upside," notes the firm.
- A few Wall Street bears have cropped up on AutoZone over the last few months, although the average analyst rating is still Bullish.
- Shares of AutoZone are down 0.28% premarket to $1,383.33.
