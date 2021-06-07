AzurRx Biopharma doses first patient in mid-stage niclosamide COVID-19 study
Jun. 07, 2021 8:06 AM ETFirst Wave BioPharma, Inc. (FWBI)FWBIBy: SA News Team
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) announces that it has dosed the first patient in a phase 2 clinical trial of niclosamide for the treatment of COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections.
- FW-1022, which is a proprietary oral tablet formulation of micronized niclosamide developed for the treatment of COVID-19-related GI infections, was administered to a volunteer in the Phase 2 RESERVOIR trial.
- Topline results from the trial are expected in the first quarter of 2022, the company said.
- The trial is designed as a two-part, two-arm, placebo-controlled mid-stage study, with the primary objectives of confirming the safety of FW-1022 in the treatment of patients with COVID-19-related GI infections and to evaluate its efficacy in clearing SARS-CoV-2 from the GI tract.
- Shares up nearly 1% premarket.