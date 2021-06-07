BofA optimistic on General Electric after upbeat commentary from CEO Culp

Jun. 07, 2021

  • Bank of America is next to size up General Electric (NYSE:GE) after CEO Larry Culp presented at Bernstein's 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Friday. The firm keeps a Buy rating on the stock, with a $15 price target, suggesting upside of 7%.
  • Culp's demonstration "offered upbeat commentary for the Renewable and Healthcare segments," wrote BofA analysts led by Andrew Obin. "While expressing confidence in a 2H21 recovery for Aviation, Culp tempered 2Q expectations about both revenue and margins and offered details of GE's target of high-single-digit FCF margin by 2023, includes returning to pre-COVID revenue levels ($85B-90B vs $73B in 2020) and ~$10B in Industrial operating profit."
  • "This suggests operating margins of ~11.4%, or 190 bps higher versus 2019. After interest & taxes, a 90% conversion rate yields ~$7B in FCF, or an 8% FCF margin. We continue to view FCF as the key metric for valuation and measuring GE’s operational improvement."
  • "The U.S. Department of Justice has also finished its review of the GECAS(GE Capital Aviation Services)/AerCap merger and GE still expects a late 2021/early 2022 close. Culp also sounded optimistic on medium-term prospects for Renewable margins." GE +0.3% premarket.
  • UBS reiterated its Buy rating on GE last week after the research firm "assessed fundamental drivers."
