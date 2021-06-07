Adamis Pharma gains 9% after Tempol shows potential as an antiviral drug for COVID-19
Jun. 07, 2021 8:09 AM ETAdamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)ADMPBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) jumps 9% premarket following an announcement that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has identified its experimental drug, Tempol, as a potentially potent antiviral for COVID-19.
- According to a study of cell cultures conducted by NIH, Tempol demonstrated an ability to limit SARS-CoV-2 infection by impairing the activity of a viral enzyme known as RNA replicase.
- The NIH researchers also found that Tempol “doses used in their antiviral studies could be likely achieved in tissues that are the primary targets for the virus.” Additional study details disclosed include:
- Findings indicate that the SARS-CoV-2 RNA replicase requires two iron-sulfur clusters to function optimally.
- Earlier studies mistakenly identified these iron-sulfur cluster binding sites as zinc-binding sites. Researchers found that Tempol can degrade iron-sulfur clusters.
- Also, researchers intend to conduct additional studies and will evaluate Tempol in a clinical study for COVID-19.
- The Company believes that the results from the NIH study also support the design and implementation of the protocol in Adamis’ Investigational NDA to study Tempol in early COVID-19 infection.
- The goal of a study is to examine the safety and activity of Tempol in COVID-19 patients early in the infection. In addition, the study will examine markers of inflammation, COVID-19 symptoms, and the rate of hospitalization for patients taking Tempol versus placebo early in COVID-19.