Tal Education, New Oriental fall again after downgrades at Credit Suisse
Jun. 07, 2021 8:11 AM ETNew Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), TAL, GOTUGOTU, EDU, TALBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor30 Comments
- Tal Education (NYSE:TAL) was cut to underperform and New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) downgraded to neutral at Credit Suisse, citing increased regulatory risks in China. Tal Education fell 2.5% in premarket trading, while New Oriental dropped 3.5%.
- Tal Education cut to a sell equivalent at Credit Suisse as the firm is now more cautious on the "worst-case scenario" for upcoming regulation on after school tutoring, according to analyst Alex Xie. Xie assumes a "complete ban" on tutoring on weekends and holidays for K9 students in a bear case.
- Tal Education PT cut to $26 from $54.
- New Oriental cut to neutral from outperform due to "significant regulatory risk for the most recognized education brand for all ages in China," Xie wrote in note.
- New Oriental PT cut to $9.30 from $14.
- Chinese tutoring companies have been weaker in the past month or so after Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need for regulations for both online and offline after-school training institutions.
- Tal Education fell 26% in the past three days, while New Oriental dropped 20%. Also watch Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU), which is down 1.9% today.
- On Friday, Tal Education, New Oriental downside could be significant if weekend/holiday tutoring banned, analyst says.