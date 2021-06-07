Tal Education, New Oriental fall again after downgrades at Credit Suisse

Chinese Students and Teacher Working Together, Hong Kong, Asia
  • Tal Education (NYSE:TAL) was cut to underperform and New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) downgraded to neutral at Credit Suisse, citing increased regulatory risks in China. Tal Education fell 2.5% in premarket trading, while New Oriental dropped 3.5%.
  • Tal Education cut to a sell equivalent at Credit Suisse as the firm is now more cautious on the "worst-case scenario" for upcoming regulation on after school tutoring, according to analyst Alex Xie. Xie assumes a "complete ban" on tutoring on weekends and holidays for K9 students in a bear case.
  • Tal Education PT cut to $26 from $54.
  • New Oriental cut to neutral from outperform due to "significant regulatory risk for the most recognized education brand for all ages in China," Xie wrote in note.
  • New Oriental PT cut to $9.30 from $14.
  • Chinese tutoring companies have been weaker in the past month or so after Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need for regulations for both online and offline after-school training institutions.
  • Tal Education fell 26% in the past three days, while New Oriental dropped 20%. Also watch Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU), which is down 1.9% today.
  • On Friday, Tal Education, New Oriental downside could be significant if weekend/holiday tutoring banned, analyst says.
