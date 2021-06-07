Bionano Genomics rally continues amid CCO appointment

  • Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares up more than 12% premarket as the company named Jason Priar as its chief commercial officer.
  • Priar, who has held sales leadership positions at GeneDx, Sema4 and PerkinElmer Genomics, has sales experience in genetic diseases and cancer testing as well as pharmaceutical sales.
  • For Bionano, he will lead the commercial teams across the platform and services businesses to drive sales and market access with third-party payors.
  • The company's shares which have gained nearly 19% in the last month, have more than doubled in value YTD.
