Bionano Genomics rally continues amid CCO appointment
Jun. 07, 2021 8:20 AM ETBionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO)BNGOBy: SA News Team5 Comments
- Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) shares up more than 12% premarket as the company named Jason Priar as its chief commercial officer.
- Priar, who has held sales leadership positions at GeneDx, Sema4 and PerkinElmer Genomics, has sales experience in genetic diseases and cancer testing as well as pharmaceutical sales.
- For Bionano, he will lead the commercial teams across the platform and services businesses to drive sales and market access with third-party payors.
- The company's shares which have gained nearly 19% in the last month, have more than doubled in value YTD.