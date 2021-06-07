Transocean reaches deal to delay delivery, defer payments for two drillships

Jun. 07, 2021 8:22 AM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG), SMBMF, CVXCVX, RIG, SMBMFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor43 Comments
  • Transocean (NYSE:RIG) says it reached agreement with Sembcorp Marine's (OTCPK:SMBMF) Jurong Shipyard to accept deferred payment on the delayed delivery of two ultra-deepwater drillships.
  • Delivery of the Deepwater Atlas drillship is now expected in December 2021, and the Deepwater Titan drillship delivery is now anticipated in May 2022.
  • The ships are the world's first eighth generation ultra-deepwater drillships and only rigs to feature a 3M-lb. hook-load.
  • Also, Transocean says Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has agreed that commercial operations of the Deepwater Titan are expected to begin in Q1 2023; Transocean's contract with Chevron maintains its duration and estimated backlog of $830M.
  • Transocean's outlook is much brighter now as "the offshore recovery is starting to take shape," Anna Sokolidou writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.