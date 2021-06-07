Transocean reaches deal to delay delivery, defer payments for two drillships
Jun. 07, 2021 8:22 AM ETTransocean Ltd. (RIG), SMBMF, CVXCVX, RIG, SMBMFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor43 Comments
- Transocean (NYSE:RIG) says it reached agreement with Sembcorp Marine's (OTCPK:SMBMF) Jurong Shipyard to accept deferred payment on the delayed delivery of two ultra-deepwater drillships.
- Delivery of the Deepwater Atlas drillship is now expected in December 2021, and the Deepwater Titan drillship delivery is now anticipated in May 2022.
- The ships are the world's first eighth generation ultra-deepwater drillships and only rigs to feature a 3M-lb. hook-load.
- Also, Transocean says Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has agreed that commercial operations of the Deepwater Titan are expected to begin in Q1 2023; Transocean's contract with Chevron maintains its duration and estimated backlog of $830M.
- Transocean's outlook is much brighter now as "the offshore recovery is starting to take shape," Anna Sokolidou writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.