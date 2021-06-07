FARO enhances Digital Twin product suite with the acquisition of HoloBuilder for $34M
Jun. 07, 2021 8:25 AM ETFARO Technologies, Inc. (FARO)FAROBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) has acquired HoloBuilder, Inc. for a cash payment of $34M.
- HoloBuilder's SaaS platform will add fast and easy reality-capture photo documentation and added remote access capability to FARO's highly-accurate 3D point cloud-based laser scanning to create the industry's first end-to-end Digital Twin solution—all without leaving the FARO ecosystem.
- "The high-value that digitalization brings to the AEC and Operations & Maintenance (O&M) industries creates significant market opportunity for FARO," stated Michael Burger, FARO President and CEO. "The addition of HoloBuilder to our offering accelerates the reality of a true end-to-end Digital Twin solution and advances our strategic objective of increased recurring revenue through market share gains in this large and growing segment."
- The transaction closed on June 4 and was funded with available cash reserves.