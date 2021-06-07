Boston Properties inks lease with leading entertainment company
Jun. 07, 2021 8:26 AM ETBoston Properties, Inc. (BXP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) signed a 351K sq. foot seven-year lease with a leading entertainment company in Santa Monica.
- The tenant is expanding and extending its lease with Boston Properties at Colorado Center, a 1.2M sq. foot urban creative office campus located in the largest concentration of technology, media, advertising and entertainment companies in Los Angeles.
- The amenity rich office complex includes expansive outdoor collaborative space, premium on-site fitness and daycare facilities and connection to Downtown LA through the neighboring Bergamot metro light rail station.