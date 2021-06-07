Salarius Pharma reports new seclidemstat results in Ewing sarcoma and other solid tumors at ASCO21

  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) presents key findings from clinical research involving seclidemstat at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, held June 4-8.
  • The results included data on seclidemstat’s safety, dosing and early efficacy signals in patients with Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric bone cancer, and other solid tumors, including FET-rearranged sarcomas.
  • In summary, data presented demonstrated that seclidemstat has a manageable safety profile, favorable pharmacokinetics that support twice-daily oral dosing, and showed evidence of anti-tumor activity in an advanced, heavily pre-treated patient population.
  • In addition, seclidemstat showed no significant hematological toxicities, which can be a limitation for other LSD1 inhibitors.
  • Importantly, single-agent seclidemstat treatment showed signs of drug activity in patients with relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and other advanced cancers.
  • In patients with FET-rearranged sarcomas, seclidemstat treatment resulted in stable disease and prolonged time to progression suggestive of disease control, a clinically relevant endpoint for soft tissue sarcomas.
  • SLRX shares up 4% premarket trading at $1.26.
  • #ASCO21
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.