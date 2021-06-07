Salarius Pharma reports new seclidemstat results in Ewing sarcoma and other solid tumors at ASCO21
Jun. 07, 2021 8:27 AM ETSalarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX)SLRXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) presents key findings from clinical research involving seclidemstat at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, held June 4-8.
- The results included data on seclidemstat’s safety, dosing and early efficacy signals in patients with Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric bone cancer, and other solid tumors, including FET-rearranged sarcomas.
- In summary, data presented demonstrated that seclidemstat has a manageable safety profile, favorable pharmacokinetics that support twice-daily oral dosing, and showed evidence of anti-tumor activity in an advanced, heavily pre-treated patient population.
- In addition, seclidemstat showed no significant hematological toxicities, which can be a limitation for other LSD1 inhibitors.
- Importantly, single-agent seclidemstat treatment showed signs of drug activity in patients with relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and other advanced cancers.
- In patients with FET-rearranged sarcomas, seclidemstat treatment resulted in stable disease and prolonged time to progression suggestive of disease control, a clinically relevant endpoint for soft tissue sarcomas.
- SLRX shares up 4% premarket trading at $1.26.
- #ASCO21