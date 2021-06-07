FDA accepts Amneal NDA for migraine autoinjector drug
Jun. 07, 2021 8:32 AM ETAmneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The FDA has accepted a New Drug Application from Amneal (NYSE:AMRX) for a dihydroergotamine ("DHE") prefilled syringe autoinjector for migraines and cluster headaches.
- The company expects the FDA to respond the middle of next year.
- If approved, Amneal would launch the drug in the 2H 2022.
- DHE is already used, but given intravenously in hospitals and urgent care clinics, and as a nasal spray for at-home use.
- The total annual US sales for DHE products is $70M, according to IQVIA.
- Amneal shares are up 0.7% to $5.50 in premarket trading.