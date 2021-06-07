FDA accepts Amneal NDA for migraine autoinjector drug

Jun. 07, 2021 8:32 AM ETAmneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • The FDA has accepted a New Drug Application from Amneal (NYSE:AMRX) for a dihydroergotamine ("DHE") prefilled syringe autoinjector for migraines and cluster headaches.
  • The company expects the FDA to respond the middle of next year.
  • If approved, Amneal would launch the drug in the 2H 2022.
  • DHE is already used, but given intravenously in hospitals and urgent care clinics, and as a nasal spray for at-home use.
  • The total annual US sales for DHE products is $70M, according to IQVIA.
  • Amneal shares are up 0.7% to $5.50 in premarket trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.