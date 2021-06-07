Grupo Aeromexico's traffic declined 46.5% in May 2021 vs. May 2019

  • Grupo Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAQ) reports revenue per kilometers up 857.6% Y/Y to 1.93B in May. YTD traffic declined 5.9% to 8.34B.
  • Domestic RPKs +580% and international RPKs +1,600.9%.
  • Capacity expanded 167.8% Y/Y to 2.67B available seat kilometers. Domestic capacity +469.1% and international capacity +87.1%.
  • May load factor increased 1,600 bps to 77.1%.
  • Passengers transported rose 908.4% Y/Y to 1.358M.
  • The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.