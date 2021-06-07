Grupo Aeromexico's traffic declined 46.5% in May 2021 vs. May 2019
Jun. 07, 2021 8:32 AM ETGrupo Aeroméxico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GRPAQ)GRPAQBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Grupo Aeromexico (OTCPK:GRPAQ) reports revenue per kilometers up 857.6% Y/Y to 1.93B in May. YTD traffic declined 5.9% to 8.34B.
- Domestic RPKs +580% and international RPKs +1,600.9%.
- Capacity expanded 167.8% Y/Y to 2.67B available seat kilometers. Domestic capacity +469.1% and international capacity +87.1%.
- May load factor increased 1,600 bps to 77.1%.
- Passengers transported rose 908.4% Y/Y to 1.358M.
- The Company will use the advantages of Chapter 11 to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets, and implement the necessary adjustments to face the impact of COVID-19.