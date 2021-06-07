Glass Lewis continues to recommend Extended Stay holders reject proposed sale

Jun. 07, 2021 8:32 AM ETExtended Stay America, Inc. (STAY), BXBX, STAYBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Extended Stay America
Photo by hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • While proxy advisory firm ISS now recommends that Extended Stay (NASDAQ:STAY) shareholders vote in favor of the REIT's proposed sale to Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Real Estate and Starwood Capital, Glass Lewis continues to recommend that shareholders reject the the proposed deal, says STAY shareholder Tarsadia Capital.
  • The Glass Lewis report evaluating Blackstone and Starwood's revised offer of $20.50 per STAY share isn't sufficient "to warrant supporting the proposed transaction at this time."
  • "In our view, the price increase of $1.00 per share, or approximately 5.1%, does not go far enough to address outstanding concerns with the deal process, timing and valuation," according to the Glass Lewis report.
  • Tarsadia also points out that ISS issued a "cautionary" support recommendation for the transaction.
  • Last week, STAY holder Zimmer Partners said it plans to vote in favor of the sale.
