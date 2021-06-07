GameStop on watch as one Wall Street firm doubles down on bearish stance and another throws in the towel
Jun. 07, 2021 8:37 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor45 Comments
- Wedbush reiterates an Underperform rating on GameStop (NYSE:GME) as it notes once again that shares have run up too high amid the meme stock phenomenon to warrant a bullish call.
- While GameStop is seen as well-positioned to be a primary beneficiary of the new console launches and Wedbush is optimistic on a return to profitability by FY21, the lofty valuation cannot be ignored.
- "The short squeeze and retail investor enthusiasm seen in recent months have spiked the share price to levels that are disconnected from the fundamentals of the business," warns Wedbush.
- Meanwhile, Telsey Advisory Group discontinues coverage on GameStop to follow in the path of Bank of America last week.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on GameStop is Neutral as high marks for momentum offset the value grade.
- GameStop is up 1.37% premarket to $251.77.
- GameStop is one of the stocks on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week.