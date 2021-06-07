GameStop on watch as one Wall Street firm doubles down on bearish stance and another throws in the towel

Jun. 07, 2021 8:37 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor45 Comments

Stock Of Video Game Retailer Gamestop Skyrocketing, Due To Reddit Message Board Traders
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News via Getty Images

  • Wedbush reiterates an Underperform rating on GameStop (NYSE:GME) as it notes once again that shares have run up too high amid the meme stock phenomenon to warrant a bullish call.
  • While GameStop is seen as well-positioned to be a primary beneficiary of the new console launches and Wedbush is optimistic on a return to profitability by FY21, the lofty valuation cannot be ignored.
  • "The short squeeze and retail investor enthusiasm seen in recent months have spiked the share price to levels that are disconnected from the fundamentals of the business," warns Wedbush.
  • Meanwhile, Telsey Advisory Group discontinues coverage on GameStop to follow in the path of Bank of America last week.
  • The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on GameStop is Neutral as high marks for momentum offset the value grade.
  • GameStop is up 1.37% premarket to $251.77.
  • GameStop is one of the stocks on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for the week.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.