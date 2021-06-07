RedHill Biopharma completes enrollment in phase 2/3 opaganib COVID-19 study

  • RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) announces that it has completed enrollment and randomized the last patient in the global Phase 2/3 study with opaganib in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.
  • Opaganib has showed positive safety and efficacy signals in preliminary top-line data from a 40-patient U.S. Phase 2 study, the company said.
  • The primary endpoint of the study, which randomized a total of 475 patients, is the proportion of patients breathing room air without oxygen support by Day 14.
  • The company highlighted that discussions are ongoing with potential partners who are interested in the rights to opaganib in various countries.
  • Shares up nearly 2% premarket.
  • RedHill had received two Notices of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering opaganib and RHB-107 (upamostat) as methods for the treatment of COVID-19, last month.
