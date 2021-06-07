Veru pops 5% on positive sabizabulin data in men with prostate cancer
Jun. 07, 2021 8:40 AM ETVeru Inc. (VERU)VERUBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) perks up 5% premarket after announcing Phase 1b/2 clinical trial update of sabizabulin (VERU-111), an oral cytoskeleton disruptor, to treat men with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer who failed at least one androgen receptor targeting agent.
- The Phase 1b/2 clinical trial enrolled 80 men and is ongoing with patients in both the Phase 1b and 2 components still on study.
- Clinically meaningful and durable evidence of objective tumor responses were observed in patients on 63mg oral daily dosing schedule:
- In the ITT population with measurable disease (n=29), the ORR (5 partial responses + 1 complete response) was 20.7%.
- In Phase 1b study, ITT population that received at least 1 dose of 63mg daily dosing schedule (n=14), the median progression free survival (PFS) was 10.8 months (2.3-26+ months).
- In the Phase 1b/2 study of men that received at least 1 dose of 63mg daily (n=55), the study is still ongoing, the median PFS has not been reached as 10 men were still on study at the time of data cut off. The estimated radiographic PFS is greater than 7.4 months.
- Sabizabulin was well tolerated, and the most common adverse events, being mostly Grade 1 and 2. There was no evidence of clinically relevant neutropenia or neurotoxicity.
- Safety profile was similar to that reported in package inserts for androgen receptor targeting agents, abiraterone and enzalutamide.