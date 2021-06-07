bluebird bio up 7% as FDA lifts clinical holds on trials
Jun. 07, 2021 8:49 AM ETbluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor10 Comments
- The FDA has lifted clinical holds on trials for bluebird bio's (NASDAQ:BLUE) LentiGlobin, a gene therapy for sickle cell disease and Zynteglo for β-Thalassemia.
- The trials were halted in February after a suspected unexpected serious adverse reaction of acute myeloid leukemia.
- The company also suspended marketing of Zynteglo in Europe, where it is approved.
- In March, the company said the case of blood cancer was most likely not due to the lentiviral vector.
- The studies impacted by the hold are the phase 1/2 HGB-206 and phase 3 HGB-210 studies of LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease, and the phase 3 Northstar-2 and Northstar-3 (HGB-212) studies of Zynteglo.
- bluebird shares are up 7.2% to $33.15 in premarket trading.