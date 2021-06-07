American Resources reaches 99.5% neodymium purity from waste magnets

American Resources Corporation (AREC)

  • American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) +30.3% pre-market on news it achieved a high purity of rare earth element neodymium using its ligand assisted displacement chromatography process and technology.
  • Through the recycling of waste permanent magnets, the company says it was able to separate, isolate and purify the inherent neodymium to a 99.5% purity, a standard required for high quality permanent magnet manufacturing.
  • American Resources' purification technology that is able to produce isolated rare earth elements at a 99.5% purity or greater is "a game changer for the commercialization and manufacturing of permanent magnets," CEO Mark Jensen says.
  • "Any high-level gain [in American Resources shares] without fundamental and macro backups will eventually taper out since the share price will correct itself again," Investigating The Stock Market writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.
