C.H. Robinson Worldwide rallies after two-notch upgrade from Goldman Sachs

Jun. 07, 2021 8:47 AM ETC.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Long Haul Semi Truck Speeding Down a Four Lane Highway To Delivery Heavy Cargo
Photo by grandriver/E+ via Getty Images

  • Goldman Sachs upgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to a Buy rating after having it slotted at Sell.
  • The firm fires off the two-notch upgrade with CHRW shares called attractive amid robust asset-based truckload sector fundamentals.
  • Incremental volume gains are seen for C.H. Robinson Worldwide due to ongoing economic strength and demand for trucking services.
  • C.H. Robinson is also noted to by underperforming peers on a YTD comparison.
  • Goldman Sachs assigns a price target of $108 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $101.00.
  • Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide are up 2.65% premarket to $98.89.
  • Last month, Seeking Alpha author Pearl Gray Equity and Research issued a positive assessment of CHRW.
