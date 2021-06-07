C.H. Robinson Worldwide rallies after two-notch upgrade from Goldman Sachs
Jun. 07, 2021 8:47 AM ETC.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs upgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) to a Buy rating after having it slotted at Sell.
- The firm fires off the two-notch upgrade with CHRW shares called attractive amid robust asset-based truckload sector fundamentals.
- Incremental volume gains are seen for C.H. Robinson Worldwide due to ongoing economic strength and demand for trucking services.
- C.H. Robinson is also noted to by underperforming peers on a YTD comparison.
- Goldman Sachs assigns a price target of $108 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $101.00.
- Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide are up 2.65% premarket to $98.89.
- Last month, Seeking Alpha author Pearl Gray Equity and Research issued a positive assessment of CHRW.