Cullinan Oncology shares rise on FDA's CLN-049 IND clearance
Jun. 07, 2021 8:48 AM ETCullinan Oncology, Inc. (CGEM)CGEMBy: SA News Team
- Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares up more than 7% premarket after the U.S. FDA cleared the company's IND application for CLN-049, a FLT3 x CD3 bispecific antibody for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- CLN-049 is designed to simultaneously bind to FLT3 on target leukemic cells and to CD3 on T cells, triggering the T cells to kill the targeted cancer cells via their intrinsic cytolytic mechanisms.
- In preclinical studies, CLN-049 led to potent FLT3-dependent killing of leukemic cells in vitro at a wide range of FLT3 expression levels on AML cells, the company said.