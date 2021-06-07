Microstrategy raising another $400M to buy more bitcoin
Jun. 07, 2021 8:49 AM ETMicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR), BTC-USDMSTRBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor116 Comments
- Hot off the heels of his appearance at the Bitcoin 2021 conference over the weekend, Michael Saylor's Microstrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) announces a private offering of $400M of senior secured debt.
- Proceeds will be used to buy more bitcoin (BTC-USD). The company currently holds more than 92K coins.
- Bitcoin this morning is up a hair to $36.6K.
- Michael Saylor participated in a lively fireside chat with Max Keiser at the Miami conference on Friday. Saylor expressed no concern with bitcoin's recent price action, continuing to focus on the long-term adoption theme.
- Wrapping up the conference on Saturday, the president of El Salvador announced his intention for his country to make bitcoin legal currency.