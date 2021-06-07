Willdan’s subsidiary, Lime Energy, bags $18M contract for GWP's clean energy

Jun. 07, 2021 8:55 AM ETWLDNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Glendale Water & Power or GWP awarded Lime Energy, Willdan’s (NASDAQ:WLDN) wholly owned direct install subsidiary, an $18M, seven-year contract to support the City of Glendale’s clean energy transformation.
  • Through this contract, Lime Energy will deliver 36,500 MWh in energy savings by providing a combination of targeted energy efficiency technologies, upgrades, and services for small and large Glendale businesses.
  • “We are committed to accelerating and ramping up our sustainability efforts by providing a turnkey upgrade program for our commercial and industrial business customers. This program helps our customers meet their energy efficiency goals and helps GWP take more steps toward a clean energy future.” said John Takhtalian, Interim General Manager of GWP.
  • Previously: Willdan wins $76M design-build contract (March 11)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.