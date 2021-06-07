Willdan’s subsidiary, Lime Energy, bags $18M contract for GWP's clean energy
Jun. 07, 2021 8:55 AM ETWLDNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Glendale Water & Power or GWP awarded Lime Energy, Willdan’s (NASDAQ:WLDN) wholly owned direct install subsidiary, an $18M, seven-year contract to support the City of Glendale’s clean energy transformation.
- Through this contract, Lime Energy will deliver 36,500 MWh in energy savings by providing a combination of targeted energy efficiency technologies, upgrades, and services for small and large Glendale businesses.
- “We are committed to accelerating and ramping up our sustainability efforts by providing a turnkey upgrade program for our commercial and industrial business customers. This program helps our customers meet their energy efficiency goals and helps GWP take more steps toward a clean energy future.” said John Takhtalian, Interim General Manager of GWP.
- Previously: Willdan wins $76M design-build contract (March 11)