Novan’s NVN4100 shows antimicrobial effect against bacteria in animal health
Jun. 07, 2021 8:55 AM ETNovan, Inc. (NOVN)NOVNBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) perks up 3% premarket after announcing positive proof-of-concept in vitro results and informative in vivo results with its new chemical entity (NCE), NVN4100, explored as a potential product candidate for topical antimicrobial indications in companion animal health.
- Results from the in vitro assay demonstrated that NVN4100 had both inhibitory and bactericidal effects for a variety of pathogens.
- The tested pathogens include both antimicrobial resistant and antimicrobial susceptible strains of the most prevalent species associated with skin and ear conditions in animal health, including Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus pseudintermedius, and Staphylococcus schleiferi.
- Additionally, Novan established a model of canine pyoderma, one of the most common skin conditions of dogs that is often resistant to first-line antimicrobials, to evaluate topically applied NVN4100 in an in vivo setting.
- The in vivo results suggest that the canine pyoderma model may serve as an appropriate tool to facilitate further development of NVN4100 as an alternative therapy to systemic and topical antimicrobials for treatment of canine superficial pyoderma or other dermatology indications.
- Based on the results to date and the availability of funding, Novan intends to conduct additional studies and formulation work with NVN4100 to build a robust data set and engage with potential collaborators and strategic partners moving forward.