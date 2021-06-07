Red White & Bloom closes $44.5M in financing, retires $7.7M in debt
Jun. 07, 2021
- Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCQX:RWBYF) completed certain financing transactions providing for ~$36.8M of new cash and retirement of $7.7M in debt.
- Earlier, the company closed a non-brokered units for debt private placement of 8.45M units at C$1.15/unit for gross proceeds of C$9.7M; each unit consists of one Series II Convertible Preferred Share of RWB and one half of one common share purchase warrant wherein warrant is exercisable to acquire one additional share at C$1.15/RWB share until May 12, 2023.
- The company also closed a private placement of a principal amount of $6.5M unsecured debenture bearing interest at the rate of 12% annually maturing 150 days from issuance date.
- On June 4, RWB wholly-owned subsidiary, RWB Florida entered into agreements for total capital raise of $30.2M which includes an investment of $11.3M from certain strategic investors directly into RWB Florida.
- Under transaction terms, the investors shall receive a direct equity stake in RWB Florida in the form of Class B membership interests in the total of 17.7% of the company's outstanding interests.
- Investors have advanced $18.9M in subordinated debt to RWB Florida at an 8% interest rate due in 3 years which is convertible into shares at $2.75/share; investors have a 5-day option to invest a further ~$4M on substantially the same terms.