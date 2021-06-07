Federal Reserve is set to selloff current ETF holdings
- The Federal Reserve is set to start unloading shares of exchange traded fund holdings that it accumulated during the pandemic. As of Wednesday last week, the Feds plan is to begin selling its positions in corporate debt over the remainder of the 2021 year.
- Per Bloomberg, “Portfolio sales will be gradual and orderly, and will aim to minimize the potential for any adverse impact on market functioning by taking into account daily liquidity and trading conditions for exchange traded funds and corporate bonds,” the Federal Reserve stated.
- Below is a complete breakdown of what ETFs the Fed has outstanding positions in. Currently, the Fed is holding twelve different exchange traded funds, and they presently own 6.00% of the current outstanding shares of the largest corporate debt ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).
- Furthermore, the Fed has holdings in (NYSEARCA:SPIB), (NYSEARCA:JNK), (NASDAQ:IGIB), (NASDAQ:VCSH), (NYSEARCA:SPSB), (NASDAQ:USIG), (NASDAQ:VCIT), (NASDAQ:IGSB), (NASDAQ:SLQD), (NYSEARCA:HYG), and (NYSEARCA:HYLB).
- Constructed below are the twelve exchange traded funds that the Fed has holdings in and the overall holding the Fed has as a percentage of shares outstanding.
- The above data is per Bloomberg Television, Seeking Alpha then compiled chart.
- In other exchange traded fund-related news, in 2021 so far, ETFs have witnessed 150 new launches and 20 closures.