ODP sized up after Staples proposal resets the playing field
Jun. 07, 2021 9:05 AM ETThe ODP Corporation (ODP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- UBS weighs in on the $1B offer made by Staples for Office Depot's (NASDAQ:ODP) consumer business.
- Analyst Michael Lasser notes that there are still many unknowns. "For instance, if a deal doesn’t exist, it could lead to some disruption for ODP from the distraction of the noise associated with the transaction," he warns.
- However, given that ODP is already pursuing a split of its businesses, Lasser calls that risk likely minimized.
- If a deal is struck, Lasser says there will be uncertainty on how ODP plans to structure its stand-alone segments and some potential issues due to the reduced scale.
- Lasser's breakdown: "A full divestiture of the retail business might lead to reduced purchasing power at the remaining B2B business. Beyond this, if SPLS now has more scale with its retail business, it could gain additional purchasing power. This could make it a more formidable contract competitor assuming that it can accrue the benefits of having these businesses together."
- UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Office Depot and price target of $47 after the Staples development. The average Wall Street price target is $53.67.
- Shares of ODP are flat in premarket trading after rising 11.20% on Friday.