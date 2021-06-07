Datasea's climbs on subsidiary entering several purchase and distribution agreements and launching 5G messaging
Jun. 07, 2021 9:06 AM ETDTSSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology, a wholly-woned subsidiary of Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) launches 5G message-marketing cloud platform version 3.0 and signed six purchase and distribution agreements to provide 5G messaging services.
- Under the agreements, six companies will cooperate with Shuhai Zhangxun as district partners, enjoy the exclusive authorization in designated districts to distribute 5G messaging products and have access to sales commission.
- Total value of these engagements is RMB 1.042M or ~$162,900, Shuhai Zhangxun has received RMB 998,000 or ~$156,020.
- Shares +5.8% pre market
- Press Release