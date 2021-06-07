Norwegian Cruise Line unveils additional U.S. voyage resumption plans
Jun. 07, 2021 9:09 AM ETNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)RCL, CCL, NCLHBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) +1% premarket, announced that 23 of 28 ships across three brands beginning voyages in July 2021 and phasing in through early 2022 with voyages from New York, Los Angeles, Port Canaveral and Miami.
- Voyages expected to operate in the U.S. are contingent upon obtaining a Conditional Sailing Certificate from CDC and with fully vaccinated guests and crew.
- Norwegian Cruise Line has announced further details on its phased voyage resumption plan for additional ships beginning summer 2021: Norwegian Gem will cruise seven-day itineraries to the Caribbean beginning August 15, 2021 and a four-day voyage to the Bahamas in November from Miami; Additional itineraries on Norwegian Breakaway are open for sale to Bermuda starting September 26, 2021 from New York; Norwegian Bliss will sail on October 24, 2021 to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles; Norwegian Escape will sail on November 13, 2021 to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral;
- Norwegian Encore to make her debut on the West Coast, in place of Norwegian Bliss for the 2021 summer Alaska cruise season.
- Cruise line stocks are up premarket: Carnival (NYSE:CCL) +0.6% and Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) +0.61%.