Simmons First National to acquire Landmark and Triumph for $277.9M
Jun. 07, 2021 9:52 AM ETSimmons First National Corporation (SFNC)SFNCBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) agrees to buy Landmark Community Bank and Triumph Bancshares in two separate transactions that will make it the ninth-largest bank in Tennessee.
- Simmons will pay ~$146.3M in cash and common stock for Landmark and and ~$131.6M in cash and common stock for Triumph.
- SFNC shares gain 0.9%.
- As of March 31, 2021 the combined purchase price of the transactions will be ~147% of the combined tangible book value of the acquired companies.
- Chairman and CEO George Makris Jr. says, "the opportunity to combine forces with these two institutions also highly complements our existing footprint in Tennessee and enhances our scale in two of our key growth markets — Memphis and Nashville."
- Simmon's pro forma assets will increase to $25.2B, which includes the $1.9B combined asset value of Landmark and Triumph.
- Simmons expects to achieve cost savings of ~40% of Landmark's and Trumph's combined operating noninterest expense base.
- The cash portion of the considerations will be used primarily for payments to Landmark's and Triumph's optionholders.
- SFNC expects to close the proposed transactions in Q4 2021.
- Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
- In 2019, Simmons completed its acquisition of Reliance Bancshares, adding 20 bank branches in the St. Louis region.