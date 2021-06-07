Borqs Technologies granted land use rights for 5G Industrial Park in Huzhou
Jun. 07, 2021 Borqs Technologies, Inc. (BRQS)
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) trades 3.3% higher premarket after signing a supplementary agreement with the Huzhou South Taihu New Development Commission in which it is granted land use rights to 240 Chinese acres.
- The land is for building a 5G Industrial Park particularly for 5G mobile technologies R&D and incubation activities, IoT products manufacturing and showcases, as well as hosting facilities for visitors.
- The first phase of product assembly facilities has already commenced and is expected to be operational by June end.
- The company is authorized to manage all procurement of the project including the solicitation of real estate developers and business participants, and is also anticipated to recruit graduates from the academic institutions in the Huzhou area.
- In December, the company had signed the cooperation agreement with the Huzhou South Taihu New Area for implementation in two phases.