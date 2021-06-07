FDA approves implants for Medtronic's SenSight Directional Lead System
Jun. 07, 2021 9:11 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)MDTBy: SA News Team
- Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) announces that the U.S. FDA has approved implants of the SenSight Directional Lead System used for Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) therapy.
- DBS is a therapy in which a small pacemaker-like device sends electrical signals through very thin wires, known as "leads," to a targeted area in the brain related to symptoms of certain neurological disorders.
- It is used for the treatment of some symptoms associated with movement disorders like Parkinson's disease, dystonia and essential tremor, and medically refractory epilepsy.
- "Until now, sensing capability and directional leads have not been available in the same DBS system, so we have had to choose one technology or the other, based on the predicted needs of each patient," Kelly Foote, professor of neurosurgery at University of Florida said.
- "Now, by coupling this new directional lead with a pulse generator capable of brain sensing, we are excited to be able to offer our patients the synergistic benefits of both technologies."