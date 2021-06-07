Veru up 2% as enobarsm shows antitumor effects in phase 2 breast cancer trial

  • Veru's (NASDAQ:VERU) enobarsm, an oral selective androgen receptor ("AR") agonist, demonstrated significant antitumor effects in heavily pretreated metastatic breast cancer patients in a phase 2 trial.
  • The greatest antitumor effects were seen in subjects with ≥ 40% androgen receptor ("AR") expression in cancer tissue.
  • AR is expressed in ~90% of breast cancers, and Veru said that by targeting AR, enobarsm "would be a major new endocrine therapy."
  • In the 9mg group -- the dosage selected for the phase 3 trial, the objective tumor response rate (complete and partial responses) was 48% for greater than or equal to 40% AR positivity vs 0% for less than 40% AR positivity.
  • The clinical benefit rate was 79% for greater than or equal to 40% AR positivity vs 18% for less than 40% AR positivity.
  • Veru also said that a companion diagnostic test to measure AR may be used to select AR+ER+HER2- metastatic breast cancer subjects most likely to benefit from the treatment.
  • The results will be presented during the American Society of Clinical Oncology ("ASCO") Annual Meeting.
  • #ASCO21
  • Veru shares are up 2.6% to $8.93 in morning trading.
