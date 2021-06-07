Enrollment gets underway in Kazia's mid-stage lymphoma study
Jun. 07, 2021 9:16 AM ETKazia Therapeutics Limited (KZIA)KZIABy: SA News Team
- Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) announces that a mid-stage study of the company's primary CNS lymphoma treatment, paxalisib, has been initiated at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, with the first patient enrolled to the study.
- Lymphoma is a cancer of white blood cells. It occurs in the lymphatic system and can spread almost anywhere in the body; primary CNS lymphoma (PCNSL) occurs exclusively in the brain and central nervous system.
- The Phase 2 study is an open-label trial of paxalisib in PCNSL, and is expected to recruit up to 25 patients, taking up to 2 years to complete.
- Kazia will provide support including study drug and a financial grant, it said.