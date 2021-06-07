Enrollment gets underway in Kazia's mid-stage lymphoma study

  • Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) announces that a mid-stage study of the company's primary CNS lymphoma treatment, paxalisib, has been initiated at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, with the first patient enrolled to the study.
  • Lymphoma is a cancer of white blood cells. It occurs in the lymphatic system and can spread almost anywhere in the body; primary CNS lymphoma (PCNSL) occurs exclusively in the brain and central nervous system.
  • The Phase 2 study is an open-label trial of paxalisib in PCNSL, and is expected to recruit up to 25 patients, taking up to 2 years to complete.
  • Kazia will provide support including study drug and a financial grant, it said.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.