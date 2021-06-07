Garrett Motion expands production facility in Wuhan, China
Jun. 07, 2021 9:18 AM ETGarrett Motion Inc. (GTX)GTXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) plans to expand and modernize its existing production facility in Wuhan, China to meet increasing customer demand.
- The expansion will increase the size of the state-of-the-art facility by approximately 50% and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2022.
- Olivier Rabiller, President and CEO of Garrett said, “Our production rate in Wuhan has grown more than 60% annually from 2014 to 2020. Further, our strong performance in all of China in 2020, despite the impact of a global pandemic, underscores the broader need to expand our footprint in the world’s largest auto market. We are pleased to strengthen our presence in Wuhan and remain committed to investing in the future success of our company while supporting high-tech enterprise for the benefit of the local community.”
- China net sales increased over 32% for FY2020 and the company currently estimates turbo penetration in China for passenger vehicles is ~60%, and growing.
- Shares -2.44% premarket.