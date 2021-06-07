Capital One cut to Neutral at Baird as upside already priced in to valuation
Jun. 07, 2021 9:20 AM ETCapital One Financial Corporation (COF)COFBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Baird analyst David George downgrades Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) to Neutral as the stock's recent runup gives it a "less than compelling valuation."
- COF shares slip 0.9% in premarket trading.
- "While we have always felt Cap One is one of the best risk-adjusted credit providers in the group, it's fully reflected in the stock here, and we see limited upside," George writes in a note to clients.
- Price target set at $145.
- The Neutral rating clashes with the Very Bullish Quant rating and the Bullish average Wall Street rating (13 Very Bullish, 8 Bullish, 3 Neutral, 1 Bearish).
- YTD, COF's total return of 69% outpaces SYF's 45% and DFS's 37% as seen in chart below.
- Previously, (April 27) Capital One Q1 earnings beat fueled by 'strikingly strong credit'