Microsoft stock 'surprisingly controversial,' says Morgan Stanley bull

Jun. 07, 2021 9:22 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)MSFTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor22 Comments

French headquarters of Microsoft, Issy-les-Moulineaux, France
Photo by HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Morgan Stanley outlines the bull and bear cases for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) with the company's growth durability at scale and further margin expansion "key debates for investors."
  • “Multiple years of solid top-line growth, expanding margins and an expanding multiple have investors concerned the best results are behind the company,” notes analyst Keith Weiss.
  • Weiss comes out on the bullish side of the debate, seeing durable top-line growth and an attractive valuation for "a top secular grower."
  • Morgan Stanley reiterates an Overweight rating and $300 price target on Microsoft.
  • Microsoft shares are down slightly pre-market to $249.63.
  • Recent news: Nuance gains after Microsoft gets U.S. antitrust approval for planned almost $20B acquisition
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.