Microsoft stock 'surprisingly controversial,' says Morgan Stanley bull
Jun. 07, 2021 9:22 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)MSFTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Morgan Stanley outlines the bull and bear cases for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) with the company's growth durability at scale and further margin expansion "key debates for investors."
- “Multiple years of solid top-line growth, expanding margins and an expanding multiple have investors concerned the best results are behind the company,” notes analyst Keith Weiss.
- Weiss comes out on the bullish side of the debate, seeing durable top-line growth and an attractive valuation for "a top secular grower."
- Morgan Stanley reiterates an Overweight rating and $300 price target on Microsoft.
- Microsoft shares are down slightly pre-market to $249.63.
- Recent news: Nuance gains after Microsoft gets U.S. antitrust approval for planned almost $20B acquisition