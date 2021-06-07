HyreCar higher after landing on Russell 3000 Index
Jun. 07, 2021 9:24 AM ETHyreCar Inc. (HYRE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) gains after the company announces that its stock will join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index on June 28.
- Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4K largest US stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000 Index means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes.
- HyreCar's market cap is now over $345M after the recent share price rally.
- Shares of HyreCar are up 2.35% premarket to $17.36.
