CSX appoints Mark Wallace as EVP, Sean Pelkey as VP, acting CFO
Jun. 07, 2021 9:26 AM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)CSXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) announces the appointments of Mark Wallace as executive vice president of CSX, Kevin Boone as executive vice president of sales and marketing, and Sean Pelkey as vice president and acting chief financial officer.
- In the new role, Mr. Wallace will focus on special projects and initiatives supporting the president and CEO, however he will continue to receive treatments for cancer and remains committed to helping deliver on the company's strategic growth initiatives.
- Mr. Boone, who most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer, joined the Company in September 2017 as a vice president responsible for investor relations.
- Mr. Pelkey joined CSX in 2005, and most recently served as vice president, finance and treasury.