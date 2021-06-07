Heritage Cannabis granted Health Canada research license
- Heritage Cannabis Holdings (OTCQX:HERTF) announces that it has received its Cannabis Research License under Health Canada’s Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Voyage Cannabis.
- The license allows Heritage to conduct research, analysis and trials for the assessment and development of its portfolio of medical and recreational cannabis products.
- "This is an exciting milestone for Heritage as we prepare to launch our products and brands in the U.S. market following the completion of our recently announced acquisition of Bloom Brands in the U.S.," Clint Sharples, CEO of Heritage said.
- Heritage Cannabis had signed an agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of California based Capna Intellectual/dba Bloom Brands in an all share transaction, last week.