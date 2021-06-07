Service Properties Trust amends management agreement with Hyatt
Jun. 07, 2021 9:27 AM ETService Properties Trust (SVC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Services Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) reached an agreement with Hyatt Hotels subsidiary for amending its earlier management agreement for 22 Hyatt Place hotels owned by subsidiaries of SVC.
- Under the agreement, Hyatt will continue to manage 17 of the hotels for a 10-year term, effective as of Apr.1; SVC and Hyatt have transitioned management of five hotels to Sonesta International Hotels; SVC owns ~34% of Sonesta.
- Also, SVC's owner's priority return is set at $12M annually, supported by a $30M guaranty for 75% of the aggregate annual owner's priority return beginning in 2023; management fee equal to 5% of gross room revenues payable to Hyatt will be an operating cost paid senior to SVC's owner's priority return.
- Post the above, Hyatt may earn a 20% incentive management fee and SVC will receive the remaining cash flow.
- Service Properties will fund ~$50M for renovations expected to be completed by 2022 end.
- "The amended agreement extends that relationship at least through 2031, maintains credit support for SVC’s owner's priority return and provides for renovation activity, which will enhance the portfolio and is expected to result in improved coverage of SVC's owner’s priority return for the portfolio" president & CEO John Murray commented.
- SVC shares trading 0.5% down premarket.