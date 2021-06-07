Rexford Industrial announces $76.3M of transaction activity

Jun. 07, 2021 9:27 AM ETREXRBy: SA News Team
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) acquired five industrial properties comprising 79,305 square feet of improvements on 18.8 acres of land for an aggregate purchase price of $68.1M.
  • The Company also announced the disposition of one industrial property for $8.2 million.
  • The acquisitions were funded using a combination of cash-on-hand and 1031 disposition proceeds.
  • The company's strong embedded internal growth and extensive external growth prospects are enabled by a low-leverage, fortress-like balance sheet, with approximately $525 million of additional investments under contract or LOI.
  • YTD the company's total acquisition is $232M.
  • Source: Press Release
