Rexford Industrial announces $76.3M of transaction activity
Jun. 07, 2021 9:27 AM ETREXRBy: SA News Team
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) acquired five industrial properties comprising 79,305 square feet of improvements on 18.8 acres of land for an aggregate purchase price of $68.1M.
- The Company also announced the disposition of one industrial property for $8.2 million.
- The acquisitions were funded using a combination of cash-on-hand and 1031 disposition proceeds.
- The company's strong embedded internal growth and extensive external growth prospects are enabled by a low-leverage, fortress-like balance sheet, with approximately $525 million of additional investments under contract or LOI.
- YTD the company's total acquisition is $232M.
- Source: Press Release