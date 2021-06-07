Net Savings Link to acquire 40% stake in Hong-Kong-based virtual asset management company

  • Net Savings Link (OTCPK:NSAV) to acquire a 40% stake in a Hong Kong based Virtual Asset Management company, becoming its single largest shareholder.
  • The company, yet unnamed, is headquartered in Hong Kong and holds a Type 9, asset management license and is regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission.
  • The asset management company's goal is to achieve $2B or greater of virtual AUM in the next two to three years, as there is an exceedingly urgent market demand for these services.
  • Mr. Desmond Dato' Sri Lim, Senior VP of NSAV and a partner at Silverbear Capital stated, "We believe communication between the investors and the regulators are an important aspect going forward within the blockchain industry. Being a regulated Asset Management company is an important step to be successful in this business and I am confident that this will be become the major trend for this industry within the coming months."
  • Silverbear Capital is a leading global investment banking firm, will be facilitating this equity acquisition opportunity.
