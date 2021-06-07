Nasdaq, Dow Jones, S&P 500 are little changed, but AMC jumps again
Jun. 07, 2021 9:41 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500)SP500, XLF, XLRE, DJI, COMP.INDBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- The broader stock market is off to a cautious start with few catalysts to give definitive direction.
- The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is flat, while the cyclical stocks are helping the Dow (DJI) +0.1% a bit. The S&P 500 (SP500) is also flat.
- The S&P sectors are split, with Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) at the top and Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) at the bottom.
- Citi's Tobias Levkovich says he expects Financials to lead a 30% rise in corporate share buybacks.
- Microsoft is the only megacap in the green.
- Rates are edging up with the 10-year Treasury yield up 1 basis point to 1.57%.
- AMC is rallying again, gaining support going into the opening bell and rising 12%.
- Deutsche Bank notes that overall equity positioning has risen sharply over the last two weeks, back near the top of its historical band thanks, in part, to a large leap in call volumes.
- "However, unlike January, outside of the stocks directly impacted by call buying, the broader market has remained range bound," Parag Thatte writes. "A key question going forward is whether the very recent pickup in retail trading sustains as the pre-pandemic normal returns, especially with an increasing return to offices, of the fading since the January highs resumes."
- Passive small-cap investors will be keeping an eye on AMC, which will be staying in the Russell 2000.
- See the stocks facing the most buying and selling pressure going into the June 25 rebalancing.